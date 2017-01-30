Edison and Tesla unveil giant energy storage system

Tesla Motors and Southern California Edison on Monday unveiled the world’s largest lithium-ion storage facility, a project regulators hail as a key to helping keep the region’s lights on and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The facility at the utility’s Mira Loma substation contains nearly 400 Tesla PowerPack units on a 1.5-acre site, which can contain enough energy to power 2,500 homes for a day or 15,000 homes for four hours.

Tesla and Edison sealed the deal on the project in September and fired up the batteries in December.

“This was unprecedented, fast action,” Michael Picker, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of media events across the region to tout a growing number of energy storage projects.

Picker said advancements in how electricity is delivered are growing at a pace that even his office can’t track. “The innovation taking place occurs faster than we can regulate,” he said.

Kevin Payne, Edison’s CEO, said the Tesla project demonstrates the effectiveness of energy storage and the fact that it has become a regular part of the grid.

“It isn’t a pilot project,” Payne said. “This project is part of our vision at Southern California Edison.

“California has been leading the way with aggressive goals,” he said. “Southern California Edison embraces California's clean energy vision.”

J.B. Straubel, Tesla's chief technology officer, said his company produced the batteries at its Gigafactory in Nevada, which enabled the rapid deployment at the Mira Loma site.

“Storage is a piece that's been missing for the grid for 100 years,” Straubel said. ‘This wasn't really at all possible five or 10 years ago. Storage is quite a new thing.”

