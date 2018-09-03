Tesla's logo might help Elon Musk land his next round of cash

With demand for the electric-car maker’s bonds flagging, some have started pointing to the model that Ford Motor Co. deployed during the depths of its financial distress more than a decade ago. The centerpiece to this approach: Putting up assets, including the iconic blue Ford oval logo, as collateral for cheap lines of credit. The Ford insignia was valued at $8 billion back then. Interbrand, a brand consultancy, estimates that, given the passion that Tesla drivers have for their cars, the T emblem might already be worth half that just 15 years into its existence.