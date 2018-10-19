Tesla starts taking orders for shorter-range Model 3 and drops 'full self-driving' feature

Musk, 47, first unveiled the Model 3 to great fanfare in March 2016, pledging that it would start at $35,000 before incentives. Within days, the company had more than a quarter of a million reservations. While he has yet to deliver on that sticker price 2½ years later, demand has been strong, with sales rivaling some of the top-selling passenger cars in the U.S. last quarter.