Tesla shows signs of a Model 3 surge

That doesn't make up for all of Tesla's first-quarter production woes. Many Tesla Model 3 owners are reporting a wide variety of quality problems. It remains to be seen whether the production boost carries a cost in quality. At the start of the year, Tesla said it already was capable of cranking out 1,000 Model 3s a week and would finish the quarter at 2,500 a week. Bloomberg's model suggests Tesla is still nowhere near where it wanted to be — but there's still one week left to make up some ground.