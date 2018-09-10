Musk elevates Tesla's little-known fixer to steer past drama

Tesla could use a difference maker to rebound from a chaotic period that’s sent its stock tumbling to end last week at the lowest close since April 2. Guillen’s promotion was announced along with a series of other personnel moves Friday after Tesla’s shares were battered by the fallout from Musk’s marijuana smoking and the exodus of two more major executives. Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton gave notice last week that he was resigning less than a month into the job, and the company lost its head of human resources.