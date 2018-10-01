After settling with SEC, Elon Musk tries to answer the other big question facing Tesla

The Musk faithful put their full support behind the quarter-end push. In the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, more than 75 people crammed into Tesla’s service center and 50 or so more waited outside. In Marina del Rey, a steady stream of customers arrived while tractor trailers pulled in to unload vehicles that had been stored in Burbank. In Coral Gables, Fla., a showroom attendant who declined to be named said deliveries were scheduled hour-by-hour to avoid congestion.