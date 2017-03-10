Elon Musk says Tesla can fix South Australia's blackouts in 100 days, or battery system is free

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is betting that his company can get a battery system in South Australia installed and working within 100 days — and if it can't, he says, the company will do it free.

Musk made the wager Thursday night in a brief back-and-forth on Twitter with Australian software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Cannon-Brookes had tweeted a link to an Australian news report that cited Tesla executive Lyndon Rive as saying he would “commit” to installing the megawatt-hours of batteries needed to prevent the recent blackouts in South Australia. Heat waves across the region have caused energy demand to spike, which has put increased pressure on the infrastructure there.

According to the report, Rive said the higher production capacity of Tesla’s Gigafactory battery production plant in Nevada could help address South Australia’s energy crisis within 100 days of being asked.

Tesla and its partner Panasonic began mass producing lithium-ion battery cells at the Gigafactory two months ago.

“How serious are you about this bet?” Cannon-Brookes tweeted Thursday. “If I can make the $ happen (& politics), can you guarantee the 100 MW in 100 days?”

Musk responded, “Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?”

Cannon-Brookes asked Musk to give him seven days to “try [to] sort out politics and funding,” and he suggested Musk send him a price quote — “mates rates.”

Tesla,based in Palo Alto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk’s Tesla Motors bought solar power firm SolarCity last year, creating a one-stop shop for clean-energy customers interested in electric vehicles and solar panels. The combined company is named Tesla. SolarCity was headed by Rive and his brother Peter Rive, who are Musk’s cousins.

Musk has often made grand announcements, but — especially on the autos side — product rollouts haven’t always happened on schedule.

Tesla’s Model X SUV was expected to arrive in early to mid-2014, but it was actually delivered to customers in late 2015 after production difficulties with the “falcon-wing” doors, which open straight out and up from the vehicle.

Analysts also largely expect Tesla’s plans to begin deliveries of its mass-market Model 3 sedan by later this year to slip. Musk himself acknowledged the timeline was ambitious when he first unveiled a prototype of the car in Hawthorne last year, saying he did feel “fairly confident” it would be delivered in 2017 — a statement that drew chuckles from the audience.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga

ALSO

Wanda's $1-billion Dick Clark Productions deal is officially dead

U.S. gains 235,000 jobs in February; unemployment falls to 4.7%

Column: GOP marks National Consumer Protection Week by voting to 'obliterate' class-action lawsuits

UPDATES:

8:40 a.m.: This article was updated with information about Tesla’s past product delays.

This article was originally published at 8 a.m.