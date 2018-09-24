UAW supporter says Elon Musk called him into meeting to slam Tesla unionization effort

During the meeting, he said, Musk told Moran and a co-worker Moran had brought along as a witness that with the United Auto Workers union, “you don’t really have a voice” and “the UAW is the only one that has a voice, and not the workers.” Moran said Tesla’s then-human resources head Gaby Toledano then told them “that the majority of the workers at Tesla don’t want a union, and why do we want to pay union dues?”