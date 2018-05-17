Southern California theme parks are among the nation's most expensive, study finds

If you’re a theme park fan in Southern California, you already know that visiting a nearby park almost requires you to take out a cash advance on your paycheck.

Now a study of theme park prices nationwide has confirmed that the highest prices in the nation are, in fact, in Southern California.

To visit Disneyland or the adjacent California Adventure in Anaheim, parkgoers must pay $135 per day per park during high demand days. Those are the highest daily admission prices for any theme park in the country, according to a study of the nation’s 45 most popular theme parks by the vacation rental site Hometogo.com.

But when the study added in the cost of parking, food and a night in a hotel, Universal Studios Hollywood came out as the nation’s most expensive theme park to visit. The costs added up to $266.

A representative for Universal Studios Hollywood pointed out that the total costs are pushed up by hotel rates in Los Angeles, which are out of the theme park’s control and among the country’s highest.

In response to the study, a Disney representative said the company’s parks are "the only place where favorite stories are brought to life through new and classic attractions.”

The second-most expensive theme park as measured by total costs was Walt Disney Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla. ($219), followed by California Adventure Park ($217) and Disneyland ($216), according to the study.

The nation’s least expensive theme park to visit is Cliff’s Amusement Park in Albuequerque, N.M., which costs a visitor $60 for admission, parking, a meal and a hotel stay. Cliff’s is one of only five other parks in the study that offers free parking.

The study also calculated the cost of riding each attraction by dividing the admission price by the total number of rides offered at each park.

Disney’s Hollywood Studio in Florida ranked the highest, with a cost of about $9 per ride. The park offers 13 rides with an admission price of $122. That is assuming visitors get to try every ride during one visit.

Darien Lake, an amusement park east of Buffalo, N.Y., is the least expensive, with a cost of about 60 cents per ride, according to the study. The park has 59 rides and charges $35 for admission.

