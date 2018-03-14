Theranos and CEO Elizabeth Holmes committed 'massive fraud,' SEC alleges

In May 2016, Theranos retracted the results of tens of thousands of blood tests that doctors had depended on to care for patients over the last two years. A month later, Walgreens said it had ended a lucrative deal to add Theranos' blood testing sites to its drugstore chain. And that July, after finding a number of violations at Theranos' lab in Newark, Calif., federal regulators banned Holmes from owning or running a medical lab for two years.