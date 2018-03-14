Theranos and CEO Elizabeth Holmes committed 'massive fraud,' SEC alleges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Theranos Inc. and company founder and Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes, accusing her and the firm's former president of raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about their technology, business and financial performance.
The SEC announced the case against Theranos, Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in a statement Wednesday.
Theranos and Holmes have already agreed to settle the case against them, with Holmes agreeing to give up control of the company, the SEC said. The case against Balwani is still pending.
"The company is pleased to be bringing this matter to a close and looks forward to advancing its technology," Theranos said in a statement, adding that it cooperated with the SEC's investigation.
Started by Holmes in 2003, Palo Alto-based Theranos built its reputation on its claim that it would revolutionize the blood testing industry with proprietary technology by using only droplets of blood from finger pricks as opposed to obtaining a vial of blood.
In 2014, Theranos was valued at about $9 billion, and a year later, Holmes was touted by Forbes as the youngest self-made female billionaire.
The company's downfall began around 2015 with a series of stories in the Wall Street Journal that showed how Theranos' much-hyped blood-testing technology was flawed.
In May 2016, Theranos retracted the results of tens of thousands of blood tests that doctors had depended on to care for patients over the last two years. A month later, Walgreens said it had ended a lucrative deal to add Theranos' blood testing sites to its drugstore chain. And that July, after finding a number of violations at Theranos' lab in Newark, Calif., federal regulators banned Holmes from owning or running a medical lab for two years.
The company removed the list of its blood-testing "wellness centers" from its website along with glowing reviews from patients.
In October 2016, Holmes tried to turn over a new leaf at Theranos by rolling out a portable blood-testing device called the minilab that would serve as remote medical testing stations and be controlled from a central lab.
In describing its lawsuits, the SEC said "Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani made numerous false and misleading statements in investor presentations, product demonstrations, and media articles by which they deceived investors into believing that its key product — a portable blood analyzer — could conduct comprehensive blood tests from finger drops of blood, revolutionizing the blood testing industry.
"In truth, according to the SEC's complaint, Theranos' proprietary analyzer could complete only a small number of tests, and the company conducted the vast majority of patient tests on modified and industry-standard commercial analyzers manufactured by others."
Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.
UPDATES:
10:15 a.m.: This article was updated with news that Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes agreed to settle and with background information about Theranos.
This article was originally published at 9:50 a.m.