TheStreet, co-founded by Jim Cramer, could be delisted if its stock price stays too low

Investor news site TheStreet Inc. was warned that it could be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market after its stock closed below $1 a share for 30 consecutive business days.

The New York-based publication has until June to turn things around, it said in a filing this month with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If the price of TheStreet’s stock closes at $1 per share or higher on at least 10 consecutive business days, the company will not be delisted.

Even if the stock price does not improve, TheStreet can appeal before the delisting occurs.

TheStreet declined to comment beyond what was in the SEC filing. The company’s shares were up 0.2% to 87 cents Wednesday morning on Wall Street.

TheStreet launched in 1996 as a paid subscription site for financial news and commentary. It was co-founded by Jim Cramer, who is now host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” TV show; he is on TheStreet's board of directors and still contributes articles to the site.

In 1999, at the height of the Internet stock craze, the company filed for an initial public offering.

But recently, TheStreet has seen some shake-ups among its executives. In February, the company’s president and chief executive, Elisabeth DeMarse, resigned after four years. A reason was not given at the time of her departure.

In June, media industry veteran David Callaway was appointed CEO. He was most recently editor in chief of USA Today.

TheStreet competes with financial news services such as Bloomberg and CNN Money, as well as investor newsletters including the Motley Fool.

