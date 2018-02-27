Amazon acquires Ring, a Santa Monica maker of smart doorbells

With its internet-connected doorbells, Ring promises customers not just a nifty piece of technology, but also a sense of trust and security.
With its latest plan to allow couriers to enter customers' homes and drop off packages, Amazon faces a major hurdle: a lack of trust and security.
It's not hard to see, then, why Amazon is acquiring the Santa Monica start-up in a deal reportedly worth more than $1 billion.
The sale gives Amazon new tools as it pushes further into consumers' homes. The e-commerce giant is dabbling with a new in-home delivery service called Amazon Key. If successful, it could eradicate the scourge of package theft. If unsuccessful, it could erode consumer trust in its business.
Ring's camera-equipped doorbells, which let owners remotely see who's at the door via a smartphone app, could give hesitant Amazon shoppers some reassurance.
Although most people think of Amazon as a retail giant, the company has been quietly acquiring technology to bolster its smart home capabilities.
Amazon currently has Alexa, the home speaker that also doubles as an artificial intelligence device that can answer questions and make Amazon purchases. In 2015 it acquired smart lawn sprinkler company Rachio. That same year it also acquired home security company Scout Alarm.
"Amazon's really watering the grass, so to speak, to grow into our homes and become more integrated in our lives in ways we haven't even fathomed yet," said Matt Schreiber, president and chief investment strategist at WBI. "This isn't just about Ring's doorbell technology. It ties into all the acquisitions they've quietly made over the years.
"They want Alexa to be the brain of your home. They've envisioned Alexa as your personal assistant, as your butler, as the hired help without having a hired help. This is the help for everyone on the planet, and they're not done yet."
With investments in so many industries — retail, grocery, hardware, AI — it's not a stretch to imagine a future where someone can tell Alexa to buy them groceries, and an Amazon drone performs the delivery from Whole Foods, Schreiber said.
"This is like 'I, Robot,'" Schreiber said, referring to the 2004 science fiction film starring Will Smith in which humans create robots to serve as personal assistants. "Hopefully the robots won't take over, though. That would be terrifying."
For Ring, the sale is a vindication for Ring's founder, serial entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff, who was rejected on "Shark Tank" and shilled his gadget endlessly in TV commercials.
Neither Ring nor Amazon would discuss the terms of the deal. Reuters, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter, reported that the price is more than $1 billion.
If true, it would mark Amazon's second-biggest acquisition after the nearly $14-billion purchase of Whole Foods in June.
"We'll be able to achieve even more by partnering with an inventive, customer-centric company like Amazon," Ring said in a statement. "We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods."
"Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since Day 1," Amazon said in a statement. "We're excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure."
Siminoff came-up with the idea for a video-enabled doorbell after he realized he couldn't hear his front door ring while brainstorming business ideas inside the garage of his Pacific Palisades home.
Despite the "Shark Tank" setback, his TV appearance in November 2013 sparked an uptick in sales, giving the company new life.
"Nothing ever will supersede 'Shark Tank.' We'd have been gone," Siminoff told The Times last year.
Ring has raised more than $200 million in funding and counts Richard Branson among its investors. The company has also received capital from Amazon's Alexa Fund, which invests in companies developing voice-enabled technology.
Siminoff has said in the past that he works "very closely" with Amazon, but was wary of the company because of its size and influence.
"To say Amazon will not compete with you is lunacy because they compete with everybody," he told CNBC. "They're like nuclear power. They are very, very powerful and you can get amazing, clean energy from them, but there's also the possibility of getting human radiation if you're not careful."
