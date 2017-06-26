Venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck resigns from San Francisco's Binary Capital after harassment accusations

Binary Capital co-founder Justin Caldbeck resigned from the San Francisco venture capital firm on Sunday following detailed sexual harassment accusations from multiple female tech entrepreneurs.

Jonathan Teo, who co-founded the investment group with Caldbeck in 2014, announced the resignation in an email to the firm’s partners late Sunday evening.

“I trusted my partner and it is clear that I shouldn’t have,” Teo wrote. “The predatory behavior Justin has been accused of is deplorable, and there will be zero tolerance at our firm of any conduct that is demeaning to women.”

Caldbeck announced an indefinite leave of absence from the firm on Friday following a report published by the Information that documented his behavior toward six female entrepreneurs, three of whom spoke on the record.

Leiti Hsu, co-founder of travel booking service Journy, accused Caldbeck of groping her under a table at a bar. Susan Ho, another Journy co-founder, said Caldbeck sent unwanted, explicit late-night text messages as Binary considered investing in her company. Niniane Wang, CEO of the 3D animation company Evertoon, alleged that Caldbeck tried to sleep with her while recruiting her for a job.

Caldbeck initially contested the report on Thursday, telling the tech news website: “I strongly deny the Information’s attacks on my character. The fact is, I have always enjoyed respectful relationships with female founders, business partners, and investors.”

On Friday, he changed his tune.

“The past 24 hours have been the darkest of my life. I have made many mistakes over the course of my career, some of which were brought to light this week,” Caldbeck said. “To say I'm sorry about my behavior is a categorical understatement. Still, I need to say it: I am so, so sorry.”

The two Binary co-founders made names for themselves by investing early in Snapchat and Instagram with previous firms.

Binary currently manages $125 million in its first fund.

Venture capitalist Matt Mazzeo recently joined the firm as its third partner, but he announced his departure as well on Monday, saying he could no longer be associated with Binary because of its affiliation with Caldbeck.

Binary delayed closing on roughly $75 million in new capital on Friday, which was supposed to be timed with Mazzeo’s hiring. The new capital would have added to the $175 million Binary had already raised for its second fund.

