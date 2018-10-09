Hacked Supermicro hardware is found in a U.S. telecom company's server

Supermicro, based in San Jose, said it didn’t know of the manipulated hardware. “The security of our customers and the integrity of our products are core to our business and our company values,” it said in a statement. “We take care to secure the integrity of our products throughout the manufacturing process, and supply chain security is an important topic of discussion for our industry. We still have no knowledge of any unauthorized components and have not been informed by any customer that such components have been found.”