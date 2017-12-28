Claire’s halts sales of nine makeup products over asbestos concerns

Cosmetics and accessories retailer Claire’s has halted sales of nine makeup products after a TV station reported that some of its cosmetics were contaminated with asbestos.

“We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate,” Claire’s said Thursday.

The privately held company, whose products are aimed at children, is offering full refunds.

Rhode Island NBC affiliate WJAR-TV first reported the issue last week after a Barrington, R.I., woman sent some of her 6-year-old daughter’s Claire’s cosmetics to a lab for testing. According to the report, the lab discovered tremolite asbestos, a substance that has been known to cause cancer.

The woman and her boss, an attorney who specializes in asbestos-related cases, then sent in 17 other Claire’s makeup products from nine states, and the lab found tremolite asbestos in all of them, the news report said.

A day later, Claire’s said it was pulling those products from shelves and conducting an investigation. On Wednesday, the privately held company reduced its list of affected products to nine.

The nine products withdrawn from sale are named:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set

Mint Glitter Make Up Set

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien