Dell stock will trade publicly again, five years after leveraged buyout

As chief executive, Michael Dell has considered a variety of options to streamline his multi-company tech empire and help the business manage the debt, which stood at $52.7 billion in the latest fiscal first quarter, including its subsidiaries, even after paying down billions of dollars. Bloomberg first reported this year that Dell was considering subsuming the tracking stock. Other options have included a Dell public offering or combination with VMware, Dell said in a January filing. Under closely held ownership, Dell has sought a new direction in a more challenging market for hardware makers, diversifying away from its namesake PCs and closer to software.