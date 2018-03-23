Dropbox IPO: Company tops $10-billion private-market valuation as its stock starts trading

Dropbox shares soared as much as 48% to $31 at 8:37 a.m. Pacific Time, giving the company a market value of $11.9 billion. The San Francisco file-sharing company sold 36 million shares for $21 apiece on Thursday to raise $756 million. Dropbox offered the shares for $18 to $20 apiece after strong demand from investors prompted an increase from the initial range of $16 to $18.