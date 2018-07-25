Facebook revenue and user growth fall short of estimates as scandals hit

The social network, despite the drama of the last few months, still holds one of the world’s most valuable sets of data on what people are interested in, and it makes that audience easily available to advertisers. But its ad growth engine contended with disruptions in its most lucrative markets. In Europe, Facebook had to respond to new privacy rules. In North America, an effort to get all political advertisers to verify their identities may have halted some purchases as the company worked through its broad definition of what is considered political.