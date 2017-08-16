Planned protests against Google bring culture wars to Silicon Valley

With plans to protest outside Google’s offices this weekend, conservatives are taking America’s culture wars directly to Silicon Valley, a place that was long insulated from political rancor but is now one of the most important ideological battlegrounds.

The rallies were inspired by James Damore, the former Google engineer who was fired last week for posting a 10-page internal memo arguing that the lack of women in tech could be attributed to biological differences. His dismissal sparked an outcry from conservatives who say their opinions are being muzzled by liberal technology companies and led Damore to criticize his former company for promoting a “particularly intense echo chamber.”

“The March on Google stands for free speech and the open discussion of ideas,” wrote event organizer Jack Posobiec, a conservative media figure who pushed the “Pizzagate” and Seth Rich conspiracy theories and was recently retweeted by the president.

Posobiec, who did not respond to questions sent to his Facebook page, said the marches planned for Saturday are not “alt-right” events and that he wanted to avoid the violence and mayhem experienced in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.

The details

Protests are planned Saturday at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and other company offices such as Venice, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Seattle. It’s unclear how many people are expected.

Google did not respond to a request for comment, and the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that it had no information yet about a demonstration.

But the Mountain View Police Department confirmed a planned demonstration for two hours at Charleston Park across from Google headquarters. The department said organizers were not connected to Charlottesville participants.

“We want you to know that we are working with both Google and with the event planners to ensure the protest is a peaceful one,” the department said in a statement.

Damore told CNBC that he is not involved with the marches, adding that “I don’t support efforts to try to hurt Google directly.”

Still, his memo pointed to the clash of ideas within the technology industry at a time when its products play an increasingly bigger role in the daily lives of Americans.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Snapchat and other social media occupy 5½ hours of the average U.S. adult’s week, according to Nielsen, a span that has grown sharply in recent years. And the online platforms’ power to spread and enforce cultural values has become a matter of contention across the political spectrum.

Conservatives point to years of evidence of a liberal agenda in the tech industry. They've drawn comparisons between Damore's case and Mozilla Chief Executive Brendan Eich, who stepped down a decade ago following outrage over his support of a ban on same-sex marriage.

More recently, right-wing activists say YouTube is filtering conservative videos so that they won’t appear unless users toggle their settings to accept graphic or potentially offensive content.

Shifting politics

The conditions are a far cry from just a few years ago, when technologists were thought of as political neophytes — the descendants of a counterculture that turned hippies into billionaires like Steve Jobs. If there was a political streak in the valley, it tended to be libertarian.

But the 2016 presidential election demonstrated just how influential the region’s platforms are to American public opinion.

Where would Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign have gone without the rabid support of smartphone-wielding millennials spreading #FeelTheBern?

And how long would Donald Trump’s campaign have lasted without his supporters’ memes and the candidate’s personal Twitter account?

Jeremy Carl, a former tech worker who serves as a fellow at conservative think tank Hoover Institution, said the anger among his ideological peers stems from “egregious” actions taken by Google and other big tech companies.

Efforts to take down or stunt the growth of potentially offensive online publications have reached a “ridiculous” level, he said.

Despite Trump’s victory last year with the aid of a fearsome social media strategy, conservatives accuse Facebook, Twitter and Google of censoring their points of view by suspending accounts and firing employees like Damore who speak out against diversity training.

“The recklessness of the industry and its partisan politics have brought us to this point. They have no credibility among the right to do self-regulation,” said Carl, who has advocated for treating Google as a utility company that must provide a neutral service.

At stake is the future of news and information in a country where facts are so often viewed through a political lens. Control of these digital platforms, once thought to be apolitical, could swing the national conversation around culture and politics.

No alternatives

What also irks critics is that there are few alternatives to Google and Facebook. So conservatives who don’t like those companies’ politics feel they have no choice but to keep using their services.

“Internet people brag about freedom of expression in the U.S. relative to what’s available in China, but that’s just not the case when you look at the Internet monopolies in the U.S.,” said Ron Unz, a Palo Alto software entrepreneur who launched unsuccessful campaigns for California governor and English-only education.

“You’re talking about something closer to modern totalitarianism,” Unz added.