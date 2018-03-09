Peter Thiel's Palantir wins $876-million U.S. Army contract for battlefield software

Alex Karp, who started the company with Thiel and serves as chief executive, said the 2,000-person company would turn its first-ever profit in 2017, based on performance early in the year. The company has declined to say whether it met that goal. Karp has also raised the possibility of an initial public offering or some other kind of transaction to let existing shareholders cash out. A research report from October suggested Palantir would struggle to retain the $20-billion valuation private investors had given it.