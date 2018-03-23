Qualcomm board is reelected, but its problems aren't solved

Two days before the originally scheduled March 6 shareholders meeting, based on a count of more than half the votes cast, Broadcom looked in position to win a majority of Qualcomm's board seats. Mollenkopf and Chairman Paul Jacobs were among the lowest vote-getters at that point. (Friday's final vote count is to be announced later.) Jacobs was stripped of the chairman's role during the Broadcom fight, and Qualcomm withdrew his nomination when he said he was seeking to take the company private.