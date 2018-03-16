Qualcomm's former chairman reportedly is trying to take the company private

SoftBank is unlikely to back a Jacobs bid, according to a person familiar with the matter, because among other things, it would risk undermining SoftBank's own chip-designer Arm Holdings and burden the Japanese company's balance sheet. Jacobs owns less than 1% of Qualcomm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although the chipmaker's stock has declined, he's still likely to have to surpass Broadcom's offer — one he publicly rejected as too low. For an individual, raising the tens of billions of dollars required to initiate a leveraged buyout of more than $120 billion would be unprecedented, particularly if he was restricted to U.S. funding sources.