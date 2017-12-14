Shervin Pishevar resigns from Sherpa Capital amid reports of sexual misconduct

Shervin Pishevar, the embattled venture capitalist accused of sexual misconduct, said Thursday that he would step down from the Silicon Valley investment firm he co-founded.
The announcement comes weeks after he declared he would take a leave of absence from Sherpa Capital to shield the firm from his controversies.
“My truculent opponents are out to settle scores that have nothing to do with Sherpa, and I refuse to allow my enemies to drag my Sherpa family into their fight with me,” Pishevar said in a statement. “That is why I have decided on my own accord to end my association with Sherpa Capital, effective immediately.”
Pishevar, an early Uber investor and co-founder of Hyperloop One, filed a lawsuit last month against Republican opposition research firm Definers Public Affairs, accusing the company of fabricating an incident with a prostitute in London and linking Pishevar to the Russian government.
Pishevar was arrested in London earlier this year after a woman accused him of raping her in a hotel. He was released and never charged.
Pishevar’s statement Thursday did not address any of the accusations made in a Bloomberg report, including allegations that he groped, forcibly kissed and sexually harassed multiple women.
Sherpa said in a statement that it was grateful for Pishevar’s contributions.
“We are deeply committed to our culture of integrity, inclusion and respect, and will continue to put these values into action through all of Sherpa Capital’s activities, including the founders and companies we support,” the firm said.
