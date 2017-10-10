Snapchat's new Context Cards give users less reason to consult Google or Yelp

Snapchat users share millions of videos each day from businesses such as restaurants or hotels.

But if anyone watching those snaps was interested in visiting those places, they’d likely have to tap a separate app, such as Google or Yelp, for more information.

Snapchat is now trying to give those users a reason to stay on their app, introducing Tuesday a new feature called Context Cards that appear at the bottom of a snap.

Partnering with the likes of Tripadvisor, OpenTable, Uber and others, Context Cards allow Snapchatters to see much of the information they may need to book a table or hail a ride for places that appear on Snapchat videos.

“We know the simple act of swiping up on a Snap to reserve a table will provide an experience that our diners and restaurants will love,” said Catherine Porter, senior vice president of strategy and business development at OpenTable.

Context Cards were produced with the help of Vurb, a mobile search company acquired by the Veince-based Snap Inc. in 2016 for over $100 million, the company said.

By introducing more search features, Snapchat hopes to give its users more reason to stay on the app while also enabling more opportunities for ads — though that’s not the case with Context Cards as of now.

The new feature will pop up by swiping “More” at the bottom of snaps sent by users who agree to share their locations.

The first card will contain basic information like the name of a place, the category of the venue (say restaurant or store) and ratings.

Additional cards may contain reviews, hours of operation, phone numbers and links to hail a ride or book a reservation.

Other partners for Context Cards include Foursquare, Michelin, Lyft, Resy, Bookatable and Goop, actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand.

The feature will first roll out to Snapchat users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

david.pierson@latimes.com

Twitter: @dhpierson