Snap Inc. announces departure of chief strategy officer

Snapchat maker Snap Inc.’s chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, will be leaving the company, the Santa Monica firm said Monday.
There is no set date for his exit. Khan said in an email to employees Monday morning that he would remain at the company to help with the transition of a new chief business officer, for which a search is underway.
Shares of Snap were down 1.3% to $9.80 Monday at 7:01 a.m. PDT.
Khan was hired by Snap in 2015 after serving as a banker for Credit Suisse. Within months of his hiring, his connections in the technology industry helped the Snapchat maker land a $200-million investment from Chinese internet giant Alibaba.
Snap was willing to pay for that level of experience. In 2016, Khan’s compensation totaled $5.5 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year ahead of Snap’s initial public offering.
In a filing with the SEC on Monday, company Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Khan was “a great partner in building our business.”
Snap said in the filing that Khan would be leaving the company to “pursue other opportunities” and that he confirmed with the firm that his move was “not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, or practices (financial or otherwise).”
“There is never a perfect time to say goodbye, but we have a stellar leadership team in place to guide Snap through the next chapter,” Khan said in the filing.