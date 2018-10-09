Snap is 'quickly running out of money,' analyst says

In order to reach Chief Executive Evan Spiegel’s goal of profitability in 2019, Snap would need to grow “massively faster” than expected and cut costs aggressively, analyst Michael Nathanson wrote. He expects a loss of more than $1.5 billion in 2019 as Snap looks to rebuild its user base. And given increased competition from Facebook Inc.’s Stories format, Nathanson said it may be difficult to attract new users to Snapchat.