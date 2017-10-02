Snapchat may have just revealed its latest surprise a day early

Snap Inc. was poised to make a big announcement Tuesday. What it was, no one really knew. To build suspense, the company launched a site with little more than a countdown clock.
But the surprise was quickly spoiled when word spread that changing your computer’s date and time would trick the clock into thinking the countdown was over.
New pages on the site then appear revealing that Snapchat plans to launch an augmented reality partnership with artist Jeff Koons.
Snap did not respond to a request for comment.
The clock is set to expire when Evan Spiegel, Snap’s co-founder and chief executive, is scheduled to speak at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills Tuesday.
The site features a map showing cities around the world where Snapchat users can hold up their phones to find different works by the pop-culture influenced artist, according to Business Insider.
The company used a similar countdown clock last year to build anticipation for the release of its camera-equipped glasses, Spectacles.
