Soylent rolls out its drinks to more 7-Eleven stores, touting them as fast food

Rhinehart stepped down as CEO in December, handing over the reins to Crowley, a food-and-beverage veteran with stints at Conagra Brands Inc., Mars Inc. and Pabst Brewing Co. For its first few years, Soylent was an online-only business. Last summer, it pushed into brick-and-mortar retail with a test of the bottled drink at a handful of 7-Elevens in Southern California. The products are now in hundreds of the convenience stores on the West Coast, and 2,000 outlets in total.