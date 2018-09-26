Payment start-up Stripe is now a $20-billion company

At 30 and 28, respectively, Patrick and John Collison are among the world’s youngest billionaires, and there are some in the payments industry who see their success as overhyped and unproven. The biggest knocks on Stripe are that the company refuses to reveal its transaction volume, making it hard to judge the overall size of its business, and that it missed out on a wave of super successful internet companies that turned to competitors such as Adyen BV and Braintree, which is now part of PayPal Inc. Over the last year, Stripe has blunted those criticisms by signing up such huge names as Amazon and poaching some of the business from Adyen’s biggest customers, including Uber.