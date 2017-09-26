Twitter tests 280-character tweets

Twitter’s defining feature has always been brevity: 140 characters was all you got.

But under a new test announced Tuesday, the San Francisco tech company said it will begin giving users in much of the world twice as much room to tweet.

Tweets of 280 characters will be rolled out to a small group of users initially, Twitter said in a blog post. Users tweeting in Japanese, Chinese and Korean will continue to see a 140-character limit because Twitter said more can be conveyed in those languages in fewer characters.

The company said in the blog post that users tweeting in many languages frequently hit the character limit. “We’re hoping fewer Tweets run into the character limit, which should make it easier for everyone to Tweet,” the company wrote.

Twitter’s 140-character limit was based on the limitations of short-message service technology, also known as SMS, which is used to send text messages. SMS has largely become obsolete to Twitter users as smartphone technology has advanced.

