Los Angeles County brings in a record-high number of tourists in 2016

For the sixth year in a row, Los Angeles County has set a new record for visitors, with 2016’s surge coming from both domestic and international visitors with a taste for warm weather and new magical tourist attractions.

During a news conference Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Los Angeles County hosted 47.3 million visitors in 2016, a 4% increase over the previous year.

Los Angeles International Airport, already one of the nation’s busiest airports, was the point of arrival for many of those tourists: It saw a record 80.9 million passengers last year, an 8% increase over 2015. Of those, 22.6 million, or 28%, were international travelers, who tend to stay longer and spend more than domestic visitors.

Garcetti attributed the growth partly to investments made in the past few years on several new attractions in Los Angeles County, including the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion that opened last year at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The park was so popular over the New Year’s holiday weekend that it reached capacity for the first time in its history, forcing park officials to temporarily close entrance gates.

Travel and tourism officials have attributed the increase in spending on travel to lower fuel and costs and airfares, along with an improved economic outlook among most Americans. Las Vegas reported a record 42.9 million visitors last year, surpassing the previous record of 42.3 million in 2015.

Garcetti said he hopes the momentum will continue this year so the county can reach his goal of 50 million visitors per year. The mayor noted that Los Angeles beat San Francisco to be home to the $1-billion George Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts. Groundbreaking is expected before the end of the year, with the project set to open by 2021.

“There’s even more opportunity on the horizon and an even bigger role for L.A. to play on the world stage,” he said.

For 2016, L.A. County hotels reported an average 81.3% occupancy rate, marking the first full year the county average has surpassed 80%, according to tourism officials.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.

ALSO

American Apparel is sold at auction to Canada's Gildan Activewear

Snapchat maker Snap dodges uproar — and maybe taxes — with London office

Frank Gehry's $1-billion downtown project could finally be a go after infusion of Chinese capital