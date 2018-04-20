Toys R Us accepts $237-million bid from Toronto firm to buy its stores in Canada

The agreement puts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. in the so-called stalking horse position in an auction for the assets. Larian and other bidders could submit sweetened offers by Monday, according to a U.S. bankruptcy court filing submitted by Toys R Us on Thursday. Fairfax would then have the option of either increasing its offer or walking away. Under the terms of the deal, Fairfax would receive a break fee of about 3% if another bidder is chosen.