Toys R Us is preparing to liquidate its U.S. operations, sources say

The situation has also deteriorated for many of the retailer's overseas divisions, which weren't part of the bankruptcy. Toys R Us' British unit put itself in the hands of a court administrator after talks to sell the business fell apart. Its European arm is also seeking takeover bids. And talks are being held to offload the growing Asian business, the company's most profitable arm. It's not yet clear what will happen to the Canadian unit, which filed at the same time as the U.S. division.