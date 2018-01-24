Advertisement

Toys R Us is closing up to 182 stores, 27 of them in California

Samantha Masunaga
By
Jan 24, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Toys R Us plans to shut down up to 182 of its stores and convert about a dozen others to co-branded locations. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Toys R Us Inc. will close 14 stores in Southern California as the toy retailer looks to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings and better compete with lower-priced retailers.

The Wayne, N.J., company said it plans to close up to 182 stores nationwide, which includes both Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations, including 27 total in California, pending court approval.

Store-closing sales are expected to begin in early February, with the majority of closures to happen in mid-April.

"The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect from a market leader," Dave Brandon, Toys R Us' chief executive, said in a blog post released Tuesday night.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September. Analysts have said that to compete with big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp. and with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. — which offer a wide selection at lower prices — Toys R Us needs to improve its store experience and its website, and that it must hire well-trained employees who are knowledgeable about the products.

Brandon said in the blog post that the company recently relaunched its price-match program and would take "additional steps to ensure that we provide greater overall value" through promotions, an improved loyalty program and more personalized modes of customer communication.

Toys R Us said it also plans to convert about a dozen locations into co-branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

Toys R Us operates 881 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores nationwide, including in Puerto Rico and Guam.

The Los Angeles County stores that will be closed are:

  • 1600 S. Azusa Ave., City of Industry
  • 960 Lakes Drive, West Covina
  • 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita
  • 20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga

