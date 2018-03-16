How Toys R Us was doomed by a leveraged buyout and shortsighted strategy

• The store environment didn't change enough. When Charles Lazarus created the Toys R Us brand in 1957, his idea was to build a "toy supermarket," a self-service format with a vast assortment of products where you could push a cart through the aisles and grab whatever you wanted off the shelves. It was a novel idea then, and it helped Toys R Us become a juggernaut. But here's the problem: More than 60 years later, Toys R Us stores don't feel much different.