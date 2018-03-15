Toy makers brace for disruption from closing of Toys R Us stores

Toy makers big and small braced for severe disruption as bankrupt retailer Toys R Us Inc. confirmed Thursday that it plans to liquidate its U.S. business.
Toys R Us, which for decades was the nation's go-to store for toys and games, said it plans to shutter all 735 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 87 in California.
The Wayne, N.J., company said it was in talks with unidentified parties for possibly combining up to 200 of its top-performing U.S. stores with its Canadian operations but would continue winding down its U.S. locations in the meantime.
Toys R Us also is pursuing a sale of the Canadian unit, along with its operations in Asia and Central Europe, and it's looking either to reorganize, liquidate or sell its chains in other nations. Toys R Us overall does business in 38 countries.
"This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years," Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a statement.
It's also a blow to major toy makers Mattel Inc. and Hasbro Inc., along with smaller toy firms such as Jakks Pacific Inc. in Santa Monica, which now must scramble to find other outlets for their products.
Toys R Us' closure will "cause meaningful product-flow disruption" over the next six to nine months, analyst Stephanie Wissink of the investment firm Jefferies said in a note to clients Thursday.
Many of the toy makers' products that went to Toys R Us will now be shifted to e-commerce giant Amazon.com and to mass merchants such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., she said.
But it's unclear whether the toy makers will enjoy the same overall demand for their goods, partly because major retailers such as Walmart and Target don't have the same amount of shelf space as the big-box Toys R Us stores.
As a result, the stock of El Segundo-based Mattel, which already was struggling in part due to Toys R Us' bankruptcy filing last September, has plummeted 20% in the last month as speculation mounted that Toys R Us ultimately would liquidate.
Mattel's stock stood at $13.85 a share, down 33 cents on the day, in early trading Thursday. Hasbro's stock was down 48 cents at $88.05 a share.
Toys R Us accounts for 15% to 20% of Mattel's U.S. sales and 11% of its global sales, the investment firm D.A. Davidson & Co. estimates. The impact of Toys R Us' demise is one reason that speculation persists that Mattel and Pawtucket, R.I.-based Hasbro might soon merge, a prospect about which both companies have repeatedly declined to comment.
Toys R Us, with annual sales of about $11 billion, traces its roots to 1948 when founder Charles Lazarus opened a baby furniture store in Washington. He later began selling toys as well and adopted the Toys R Us name in 1957, with a backward "R" in the logo to give the impression a child had written it.
The company careened toward bankruptcy for several reasons, including its inability to keep pace with consumers' shift to online shopping at Amazon and other websites.
In addition, Toys R Us was saddled with $5 billion of debt stemming from its buyout in 2005 by a trio of investment firms that took the company private.
When it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last September, Toys R Us hoped to reorganize and continue operating. But those hopes dimmed after the chain suffered disappointing sales during the critical holiday shopping period.
