Ugly sweater craze snags early boarding on Alaska Airlines

The ugly Christmas sweater craze hasn’t unraveled yet.

If you fly on an Alaska Airlines, Virgin America or Horizon Air flight Dec. 15, wearing an ugly Christmas sweater will get you into the coveted early boarding group, along with active members of the military and passengers with children.

As part of a holiday promotion, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which also operates the two other carriers, will offer the early boarding benefit on National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day for passengers on all three airlines.

If you don an ugly Yule garment for your flight, you won’t be alone: The airline crew members will also be wrapped in holiday gaudiness.

CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. CAPTION Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. CAPTION Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. Why are wildfires erupting across Southern California? LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have hired an agent and will try to play professional basketball abroad. About 300 L.A. County sheriff's deputies are on the Brady list. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. Why are wildfires erupting across Southern California? LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have hired an agent and will try to play professional basketball abroad. About 300 L.A. County sheriff's deputies are on the Brady list. CAPTION A wind-fanned fire growing at a “dangerous” rate in North County has charred 4,100 acres, destroyed dozens of structures and is threatening 5,000 more, fire officials said Thursday. A wind-fanned fire growing at a “dangerous” rate in North County has charred 4,100 acres, destroyed dozens of structures and is threatening 5,000 more, fire officials said Thursday. CAPTION A series of Santa Ana wind-driven wildfires has destroyed hundreds of structures, forced thousands to flee and smothered the region with smoke in what officials predicted would be a pitched battle for days. A series of Santa Ana wind-driven wildfires has destroyed hundreds of structures, forced thousands to flee and smothered the region with smoke in what officials predicted would be a pitched battle for days.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.