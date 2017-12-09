Ugly sweater craze snags early boarding on Alaska Airlines

The ugly Christmas sweater craze hasn’t unraveled yet.
If you fly on an Alaska Airlines, Virgin America or Horizon Air flight Dec. 15, wearing an ugly Christmas sweater will get you into the coveted early boarding group, along with active members of the military and passengers with children.
As part of a holiday promotion, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which also operates the two other carriers, will offer the early boarding benefit on National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day for passengers on all three airlines.
If you don an ugly Yule garment for your flight, you won’t be alone: The airline crew members will also be wrapped in holiday gaudiness.
