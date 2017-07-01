American Airlines offers more free alcohol on more flights

Complaints against airlines have been on the rise and for good reason. Seats in the economy section are cramped, passenger fees are abundant and the mood among many crew members is downright sour.

But U.S. carriers are hoping to improve the onboard atmosphere with something that puts a smile on most faces: free booze and better food.

American Airlines announced that it has begun to offer free spirits to passengers in the economy sections on international flights to and from Japan. That means that frustrated fliers can order vodka, whiskey, gin and other hard drinks on those flights in addition to the beer and wine that was previously offered free of charge.

The Fort Worth-based carrier has for over a year offered free spirits to economy fliers on international flights to and from Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The expansion comes as spirits sales continue to grow in the United States, increasing to $25.2 billion in 2016 and stealing market share for seven straight years from beer.

United Airlines is stepping up to the plate with deep dish pizza, which will be on the onboard menu starting Saturday for $9.99. Other new menu items include egg white flatbread and a tapas snack box.

“Our customers told us they are craving pizza, and we heard them,” said Jimmy Samartzis, United’s vice president of catering operations.

Delta Air Lines jumped on the trend in March when it began offering free meals to everyone on board on several long-haul domestic flights. Not to be outdone, American Airlines also began offering free meals on several domestic flights starting in May.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

