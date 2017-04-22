LAX lets you report a dirty bathroom with a text

Los Angeles International Airport is the second busiest airport in the nation, but when it comes to customer satisfaction, well, let’s just say it doesn’t rank that high.

LAX placed 86th in the world, according to the latest survey of 19 million travelers around the world by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

LAX officials hope to improve the airport’s standing with customers by launching a three-month pilot program that allows travelers to notify cleaning crews about a dirty bathroom via a smartphone text.

“We’ve heard our guests loud and clear that our restroom facilities are a high priority,” Deborah Flint, chief executive of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

Travelers can notify a cleaning crew by texting “LAX4U” and the location number of the bathroom or by scanning a barcode posted on the bathroom wall. Travelers will get a response from the maintenance crew, acknowledging the alert.

