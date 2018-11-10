The most satisfying part about traveling is not your flight or your hotel

On a 1,000-point scale, renting a car at an airport received a rating of 830 points in the satisfaction survey, a 4-point increase over the rating in 2017. That compares with the 825-point rating hotels received in a similar J.D. Power survey this year. Airlines were rated 762 in another satisfaction survey this year while airports got a rating of 761 in a separate survey. The ratings for airlines, airports and hotels all increased in the last year.