Delta adds bag fee on basic economy seats to Europe

The bare-bone fares that Delta Air Lines adopted to complete with low-cost airlines just got a bit more expensive.

Travelers flying from the U.S. to Europe or North Africa on Delta’s cheapest seats, dubbed basic economy, will have to pay $60 for the first checked bag and $100 for the second.

The new fees start with flights booked after Dec. 6 for travel beginning April 10.

To better complete with low-cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines and Frontier, the nation’s biggest carriers — Delta, American and United — began over the last few years to introduce basic economy seats with super-low fares but no extras, such as seat assignments, same-day changes or upgrades with cash or loyalty reward points.

So far. American and United have offered basic economy fares only on domestic flights. But Delta began to offer basic economy seats on flights to Europe in 2015 with no charge for the first two checked bags.

