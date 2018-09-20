American and Delta match the higher bag fees charged by United and JetBlue

“Airline profits, although still far higher than back in what they remember as the bad old days of the 2000s, have been under some pressure in the past couple of years because of rising fuel costs and also rising labor costs,” said Seth Kaplan, managing partner at the industry publication Airline Weekly. “They’ve probably decided this fee has been $25 for nearly a decade at most airlines, and they’d rather raise that by $5 than, for example, cut some of the services they’ve restored in recent years — the free snacks and so forth.”