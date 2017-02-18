Delta Air Lines is bringing back free meals on some domestic flights

Apparently there is such a thing as a free lunch — at Delta Air Lines.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced that it will offer free meals for all passengers on several long-haul domestic flights — a service that many airlines eliminated about a decade ago in the face of tight budgets and fierce competition.

Starting March 1, Delta will offer free meals throughout the cabin on flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport as well as between JFK and San Francisco International Airport. On April 24, the airline will expand the free meal offering to 10 other major routes, including Boston-Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.-Los Angeles.

The airline will hand out meals such as a breakfast sandwich in the morning and a veggie wrap for lunch.

Delta said the offer of free food came in response to customer satisfaction polls that showed that travelers who were offered free munchies gave the airline high satisfaction scores.

As airline profits have started to rise in the past few years — thanks to lower fuel costs — several carriers have started to offer more complimentary snacks and drinks.

United Airlines added free snacks — waffles, pretzels, rice crackers or soy nuts — for economy passengers on flights within North America last year. American Airlines also added free snacks — cookies or pretzels — to all passengers on transcontinental flights.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.