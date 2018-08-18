Hollywood Burbank Airport becomes the latest airport to add rooms for nursing mothers

The first of two pods designed to give privacy to nursing mothers has opened at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
The 9-foot, 5-inch-wide pod, created by a Vermont-based, woman-owned company called Mamava, is located in Terminal A, across from Gate A4. The second pod is scheduled to be added in September in Terminal B. The pods are free to use and are funded and maintained by the airport.
The addition of the pod marks the 500th lactation suite from Mamava, which has also created a free smartphone app that helps nursing mothers locate the pods and unlock the doors.
Hollywood Burbank Airport is the latest of large commercial airports in Southern California to install a facility for women who need to nurse or pump breast milk.
Los Angeles International Airport has long operated eight nursing rooms throughout the facility. Ontario International Airport has two nursing rooms while John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana offers a lounge for nursing mothers, complete with a sink, upholstered chairs and artwork. Long Beach Airport opened two nursing rooms in 2016.
The Transportation Security Administration allows nursing mothers who pass through the screening checkpoints to exceed the 3.4-ounce liquid limit with breast milk, and the passenger doesn’t have to be accompanied by an infant. But the TSA asks that travelers remove the milk from their carry-on bags for separate screening.