Parking costs at LAX rank in the middle among major U.S. airports

Complain all you want about the mind-numbing traffic congestion you must navigate to get to Los Angeles International Airport, but at least the parking rates are modest.

Relatively speaking.

A study of parking rates at the nation’s 30 biggest airports found that LAX ranked in the middle, below more costly airports including San Diego International and San Francisco International.

The nation’s most expensive airport parking is at New York’s LaGuardia International Airport, where travelers pay $59 for daily short-term parking and $39 for daily long-term parking, according to a study by Travelbank, a travel and expense app.

The least expensive parking is at Orlando International Airport in Florida, where fliers pay $17 a day for short-term parking and $10 a day for long-term parking, according to the study.

At LAX, travelers pay $30 a day for short-term parking near the terminal and $12 a day for long-term, offsite parking, the study found.

By comparison, San Diego International Airport charges $32 a day for short-term parking and $13 a day for long-term parking, according to the study. San Francisco International Airport levies a fee of $36 a day for short-term parking and $25 a day for long-term parking.

