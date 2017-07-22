Wi-Fi at LAX has improved but is still slower than many other airports

If you have been stuck waiting for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport lately, you may have noticed that the speed of the free Wi-Fi in the facility has improved in the last year.

Still, LAX’s free Wi-Fi speed ranks 11th among North America’s busiest airports, Seattle-based technology company Ookla has found.

LAX now has average download speeds of 18 megabits per second, a 60% improvement compared to the 11 Mbps speeds recorded between October and December of last year, according to Ookla.

“We’re proud that our work to improve speed and reliability has been noticed, and we are committed to continuing to work to make our guest experience — including our Wi-Fi service — first class,” said Trevor Daley, deputy director for external affairs at Los Angeles World Airports.

The fastest airport Wi-Fi speeds in North America were recorded at Denver International Airport (78 Mbps), Vancouver International Airport (55 Mbps), Philadelphia International Airport (48 Mbps) and San Francisco International Airport (45 Mbps), Ookla said.

LAX’s improvement is the result of the airport’s Wi-Fi provider, Boingo Wireless, adding more access points throughout the terminals to increase connection speed.

“This has resulted in a better experience for the connected traveler at LAX,” said David Hagan, Boingo Wireless’ chief executive.

LAX’s Wi-Fi is free for increments of 45 minutes and costs $7.95 for faster speeds in increments of 24 hours.

