Trump takes heat from airline pilots over approval of Norwegian UK flights

Donald J. Trump ran and won the presidency on the motto “America first.”

But a union representing 57,000 pilots in the U.S. and Canada says the Trump administration has abandoned that credo when it cleared a low-cost foreign carrier to fly routes from the U.K. to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a permit this month to allow Norwegian UK to fly regular routes to the U.S. under a previous agreement with airlines in the European Union. The airline, a subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, is based at Gatwick Airport in England.

The pilots union opposed the approval, saying it suspects that Norwegian UK does not pay employees fair wages, giving the carrier an unfair advantage against U.S.-based rivals.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to approve Norwegian Air UK’s application to serve the United States is another blow to U.S. workers and does not deliver on all the talk about defending U.S. jobs against unfair foreign competition,” Capt. Tim Canoll, president of Air Line Pilots Assn. International, said in a statement.

But the Department of Transportation approved the permit, saying the agency considered and rejected the same argument when it gave approval last year — under the Obama administration — to another Norwegian Air Shuttle subsidiary based out of Ireland.

Other carriers that support Norwegian UK said the U.S. cannot be asked to judge labor agreements between foreign carriers and their crews because that might prompt foreign governments to do the same for U.S. carriers flying abroad.

Norwegian UK defended itself in a filing with the Department of Transportation, saying the new routes benefit America by increasing competition, lowering air fares and creating thousands of jobs at airports and travel agencies in the U.S.

CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.