Uber and Lyft take off at Ontario International Airport

A year and a half after ride-hailing services began operating out of Los Angeles International Airport, Ontario International Airport gave the green light for Uber and Lyft to pick up and drop off passengers from that Inland Empire facility.

Uber and Lyft both began operating at the airport this week, shuttling passengers from the curb at Ontario’s USO Lounge, Terminals 2 and 4 and the International Terminal.

An extra $3 pickup and drop-off fee, which is included in the fare, will be collected by the airport from the ride-hailing services.

Ride-hailing services are already operating at LAX, John Wayne Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport. A pilot program began in April to allow Uber, Lyft and other companies to serve Long Beach Airport.

Ontario International Airport has been slow to allow the popular ride-hailing services because airport officials wanted to study the impact on competing transportation services such as taxis and limousines. Airport officials also conducted a survey of the fees that Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing businesses are charged to operate at other airports.

“While many [airport visitors] use existing taxi, limousine and shuttle services, market demand for online, app-based services has increased in recent months,” said Curt Hagman, a San Bernardino County supervisor and member of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “I am confident the permitting of this popular mode of transportation will be well-received by airline passengers and enhance their travel experience.”

