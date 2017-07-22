Qatar Airways CEO apologizes for 'grandmothers' comment, but rivals aren't forgiving

The chief executive of Qatar Airways has never minced words when talking about his U.S.-based rivals.

But Akbar Al Baker admits he went too far earlier this month when he compared the crews on his airline with those of U.S.-based carriers.

“By the way, the average age of my cabin crew is only 26 years,” he said in Dublin during a celebration of the launch of a new international route. “So there is no need for you to travel on these crap American carriers .... You know you’re always being served by grandmothers on American carriers.”

The comment sparked outrage by labor unions representing U.S.-based pilot and flight attendants.

Al Baker issued an apology through his airline’s U.S.-based public relations firm last week, saying: “I should like to apologize unreservedly to those offended by my recent remarks which compared Qatar Airways cabin crew with cabin crew on U.S. carriers.”

Al Baker’s comments only intensified a longstanding feud between U.S.-based carriers and Persian Gulf-based carriers Qatar, Etihad and Emirates airlines. Delta, United and American airlines complain that the Middle Eastern carriers are subsidized by their oil-rich governments and therefore have an unfair advantage when competing for routes to the U.S.

The Middle Eastern carriers reject the accusations.

Despite the apology, Sara Nelson, international president of the Assn. of Flight Attendants-CWA released a statement, saying: “Your offensive comments and the subsidies your airline receives perhaps indicate a belief that you can operate outside of rules and norms.”

