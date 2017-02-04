Half of corporate travel policies now allow ride sharing

The business world continues to embrace the sharing economy.

Half of the world’s corporate travel policies now allow their employees to use ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft for business trips, and 30% of businesses let their employees rent lodging through Airbnb and other home-sharing services.

Those are some of the conclusions of a January survey by the Global Business Travel Assn., the trade group for corporate travel managers.

Ride-sharing businesses have been quickly gaining on taxis and car rentals as the preferred ground transportation mode for business travelers. Ride-sharing services were allowed by 44% of travel managers when the travel association last conducted its survey in June 2016.

Although most businesses still don’t allow their employees to rent from home-sharing services, the use of services such as Airbnb and Homeaway has increased 20% since June, according to the survey.

The survey was based on an online questionnaire of 3,220 business travelers in Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Britain and the United States.

